Watch: Pakistan Take 5 Runs Off 1 Ball After Comedy Of Errors From New Zealand Fielders
Updated: 12 November 2018 12:08 IST

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI ended in a no-result as rain stopped play. The series ended 1-1.

Pakistan ran 5 runs off 1 ball after some poor fielding by New Zealand. (Image for representational use) © AFP

The third and final ODI between Pakistan vs New Zealand was a damp squib after rain played spoilsport in Dubai on Sunday night. However, during the Pakistan innings, there were a few interesting moments that got fans on social media talking. One of those moments came in the penultimate over of Pakistan's innings when Faheem Ashraf and Asif Ali ran five runs off one ball after a comedy of errors from the New Zealand players on the field.

Faheem Ashraf had flicked a Trent Boult delivery down to deep square-leg to take three runs with the throw coming in at the wicketkeeper's end. Tom Latham collected the ball and hurled a wayward throw at the bowling end, which rolled down to long-off enabling an overthrow for the duo.

The throw that came in from the deep was another poor one with Latham unable to collect it cleanly, which allowed the Pakistan batsmen to complete the fifth run.

"Quite astonishing. Quite a feat that," was Rameez Raja's take of the hilarious incident in the commentary box.

On the match front, Pakistan's hopes of registering their long-awaited ODI series win over New Zealand were washed away by rain.

Pakistan have not beaten the Kiwis in a one-day series since their win in New Zealand in 2011, having lost in 2014 (2-3 in UAE), 2015 (0-2 in New Zealand), in 2016 (0-2 in New Zealand) and in January 2018 (0-5 in New Zealand).

New Zealand, set a daunting 280-run target against a potent Pakistan bowling attack were 35 for one in 6.5 overs when rain halted play. That left the series tied at 1-1 after New Zealand won the first match by 47 runs while Pakistan claimed the second by six wickets with both games played in Abu Dhabi.

Highlights
  • Pakistan take 5 runs off 1 ball after double overthrow from New Zealand
  • The third ODI in Dubai was abandoned due to rain
  • The three-match ODI series ended in a 1-1 tie
