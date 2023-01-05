Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4 Live: New Zealand are a wicket down against Pakistan on Day 4 of the ongoing 2nd Test in Karachi. Earlier, Saud Shakeel was stranded on 125 not out as Pakistan were bowled out for 408 early on Day 4 to hand New Zealand a 41-run lead in the first innings. Pakistan could only add one run to their overnight score of 407/9 as Abrar Ahmed was dismissed on the final ball of the first over of the day. Shakeel had kept his end intact for 488 minutes -- batting all day Wednesday, and adding 83 for the fourth wicket with Imam-ul-Haq (83) and 150 for the fifth with Sarfaraz Ahmed (78). (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE updates of Day 4 of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and New Zealand from the National Stadium, Karachi

Featured Video Of The Day

Rishabh Pant To Be Shifted To Mumbai Today For Further Treatment: DDCA