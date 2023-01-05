Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4 Live Updates: Mir Hamza Removes Devon Conway, New Zealand Go One Down
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4 Live: New Zealand are a wicket down against Pakistan on Day 4 of the ongoing 2nd Test in Karachi
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4 Live: Pakistan strike early on Day 4.© AFP
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4 Live: New Zealand are a wicket down against Pakistan on Day 4 of the ongoing 2nd Test in Karachi. Earlier, Saud Shakeel was stranded on 125 not out as Pakistan were bowled out for 408 early on Day 4 to hand New Zealand a 41-run lead in the first innings. Pakistan could only add one run to their overnight score of 407/9 as Abrar Ahmed was dismissed on the final ball of the first over of the day. Shakeel had kept his end intact for 488 minutes -- batting all day Wednesday, and adding 83 for the fourth wicket with Imam-ul-Haq (83) and 150 for the fifth with Sarfaraz Ahmed (78). (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd Test, New Zealand in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2022/23, Jan 02, 2023
Day 4 | Morning Session
PAK
408
NZ
449&7/1 (2.4)
National Stadium, Karachi
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.63
% chance to win
PAK 29%
Draw 44%
NZ 27%
Batsman
Tom Latham
4* (8)
Kane Williamson
1 (7)
Bowler
Naseem Shah
5/0 (1.4)
Mir Hamza
1/1 (1)
The third innings is set to begin. Pakistan players take the field. Followed by Tom Latham and Devon Conway who walk out to open for New Zealand.
... Third innings ...
Right then, the Kiwis wrap things up in just a single over, as Ish Sodhi takes the final wicket to hand his side a lead of 41 runs when they come out to bat. Pakistan could cross the 400-run mark thanks to Saud Shakeel's long stay at the crease. He managed to hold one end intact by facin 341 deliveries. He played a crucial knock to et his side back into the game. Sarfaraz Ahmed also imprssed with his half-ton but could not convert it into three digits. For Kiwis, it is their spinners that worked well in tandem and caused all kinds of problems in the final session of moving day. They picked up 4 wickts in that session to put Pakistan 9 down. On the morning session, they did not waste much time to take the final wicket. New Zealand now have to bat throughout the day and score at a brisk rate, if they wish to win this Test match. Do join us shortly for New Zealand's response.
OUT! LBW! So, Ish Sodhi gets the final wicket here. Abrar Ahmed takes the review instantly. It is tossed up, around off, turns in a touch. Abrar Ahmed tries to defend it out but misses. He gets rapped on his pads. It looks plumb and the umpire raises his finger. The review also does not save the batter here as the Ball Tracking confirms three reds.
Flatter one, on off. Saud Shakeel rocks back and hit it down to long on. They take one.
Saud Shakeel goes back and works it to the leg side.
On middle and leg, nudged to mid-wicket.
Sarfaraz Ahmed tries to sweep but misses.
Floats it up, wide of off. It grips and turns in. Shakeel defends it back to the bowler.
The morning session on Day 4 is set to begin. Both the umpires make their way out on the field. The Kiwis players are seen to be in a huddle before taking the field. Soon, Saud Shakeel and Abrar Ahmed walk out with their blades. It will be Ish Sodhi to start with the ball.