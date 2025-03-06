Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram savaged a fan on live television, leaving his fellow panelists in splits. Recently, Akram had criticised the Pakistan cricket team following its early exit from the Champions Trophy on home soil. Following defeats to New Zealand and India in the group stage, Akram had slammed the Pakistan players over their diet. "I think it was the first or second drinks break, and there was a plate full of bananas for the players. Itne kele toh bandar bhi nahi khaate (Even monkeys don't eat so many bananas). And it's their food. Had it been our captain Imran Khan, he would have given us a beating over it," Akram said during a discussion on Ten Sports.

However, a fan lashed out at Akram for mocking the players over their diet, labelling his analysis as 'stupid'.

"Bring an end to this stupidity in the name of analysis. Talk cricket, not bananas or movie dialogues. This is embarrassing," the fan said while questioning Akram's remarks.

However, Akram had an apt response for the fan.

"Sir, I feel for your kids. You must be beating them with sticks," Akram responded.

Wasim Akram roasts Gowhar Geelani..... I feel for your kids@GowharGeelani pic.twitter.com/DmtCCxYX7Q — Nitric Acid (@Photon_hf) March 5, 2025

Even former India cricketer Yograj Singh had criticised Akram over his "banana" remarks on-air.

"Their former star player said, 'Who will eat so many bananas?' (Taking a jibe at Wasim Akram). Action should be taken. This should not be tolerated. If I were the prime minister, I would have said, Pack your bags and leave the country," Yograj told ANI.

Following Pakistan's Champions Trophy collapse, Akram made it clear that he was not interested in a permanent coaching job with the Pakistan team because of his other commitments.

Advertisement

"But when have I ever said I am not available to help the players, the board in any other way free of cost. Having seen the way some of our former players, especially Waqar Younis, have been treated in the past when they were with the team and board, I don't want that sort of disrespect at my age," Akram said.

Former opener Mohsin Khan, who has worked as interim head coach and chief selector, said the performances of the team will only improve when Pakistani coaches are given proper time and respect.

"I have faced this situation. There are people on the board who try to shift blame on the coaches, players when the team doesn't perform well. There is no patience and there is no respect shown for the background of local coaches," Mohsin said.

(With Agency Inputs)