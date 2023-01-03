Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live Updates: Hosts Look To Take Control
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live: New Zealand lost five wickets for 45 runs during the final session on Day 1
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live: Naseem Shah was on fire on Day 1.© AFP
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live: On Day 1, Off-spinner Agha Salman and pacer Naseem Shah helped Pakistan derail New Zealand to 309-6 Monday after opener Devon Conway scored a brilliant hundred. Salman grabbed 3-55 and Naseem took 2-44 to trigger a New Zealand middle order slump which saw the tourists lose five wickets for 45 runs during the final session, slumping from 234-1 to 279-6. At close, Tom Blundell and Ish Sodhi were batting on 30 and 11 respectively as they try to revive New Zealand's innings. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 2 of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and New Zealand from the National Stadium in Karachi
2nd Test, New Zealand in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2022/23, Jan 02, 2023
Day 1 | Stumps
PAK
NZ
309/6 (90.0)
National Stadium, Karachi
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.43
% chance to win
NZ 37%
Draw 35%
PAK 28%
Batsman
Tom Blundell
30* (62)
Ish Sodhi
11 (29)
Bowler
Hasan Ali
54/0 (17)
Agha Salman
55/3 (20)
PAK vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live
Tom Blundell holds the key for the Kiwis. If he sticks around for long they can surely get across the 400-run mark, although the main question is for how long can Ish Sodhi survive at one end of the crease. The hosts would certainly be aiming to put him under pressure early on. We surely have an enticing morning session of cricket coming our way. Stay tuned.
Hello and a warm welcome to all! It is now time for Day 2 of the second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand. The visitors dominated two sessions on Day 1 but could not end on a high as they ended up losing 5 wickets in the final session to hand over the momentum to the opposition on Stumps. Pakistan bowlers have a fairly new ball to work with and would be hoping to take the remaining wickets as soon as possible. They will surely love to have a taste of this batting-friendly pitch themselves.
… DAY 2, SESSION 1 …
Phew! This has been a solid fightback from the hosts. They needed an early wicket in the final session and Agha Salman provided them with a breakthrough as he got rid of Devon Conway. In the very next over, Naseem Shah capitalized on the pressure and got rid of Kane Williamson. In no time, New Zealand had two new batters at the crease. The spinning pair of Agha Salman and Abrar Ahmed did well to keep things tight with their spin, although the latter took a hard beating throughout the day. Agha Salman stood out with the ball with his three-wicket haul. It was Naseem Shah who impressed as a pace bowler. Pakistan have turned the match on its head with a remarkable comeback. They will be hoping to get rid of the opposition as soon as possible in the morning session on Day 2. Do join us at 10.30 am IST (5 am GMT) on 3rd December 2023, to find out how things pan out. Cheers!
New Zealand came into the post-Tea session with a lose of just a single wicket, although they end their day with just four wickets left in hand. It was all going well for the Kiwis until Devon Conway was at the crease but once he slipped out, it certainly opened the floodgates and the Kiwis kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Also, they even saw a major dip in the run rate, which explains a lot about the situation they are in at the moment. After the second-wicket stand of 100 runs, no other batters could build a solid stand in the middle. Later, Tom Blundell and Ish Sodhi were able to remain at the crease till the stumps on Day 1. They have stitched a stand of 30 runs so far and would be hoping to convert it into three figures on Day 2.
This has been an incredible day of Test cricket. It was New Zealand who started the first day on a positive note but it Pakistan that walk off the field at stumps with their heads held high. They surely head back into Day 2 with the momentum on their side.
Loopy delivery on off to end the day! Sodhi takes his front foot forward and blocks it out solidly. That's Stumps on Day 1!
Bowls it quicker and flatter on off. Sodhi goes back and blocks it out.
Touch shorter and around off. Sodhi fends it towards the off side.
Pushes it quicker and on off. Ish Sodhi defends it again off the front foot.