Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live: On Day 1, Off-spinner Agha Salman and pacer Naseem Shah helped Pakistan derail New Zealand to 309-6 Monday after opener Devon Conway scored a brilliant hundred. Salman grabbed 3-55 and Naseem took 2-44 to trigger a New Zealand middle order slump which saw the tourists lose five wickets for 45 runs during the final session, slumping from 234-1 to 279-6. At close, Tom Blundell and Ish Sodhi were batting on 30 and 11 respectively as they try to revive New Zealand's innings. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 2 of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and New Zealand from the National Stadium in Karachi

