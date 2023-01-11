Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live Score: Ish Sodhi Returns As New Zealand Opt To Bat vs Pakistan
PAK vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Updates: New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the second ODI of the three-match series at the National Stadium in Karachi
2nd ODI Live: New Zealand face do-or-die situation against Pakistan in Karachi.© AFP
PAK vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Updates: New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the second ODI of the three-match series at the National Stadium in Karachi. Ish Sodhi returns to the playing XI after missing the series-opener, and replaces Henry Shipley. Pakistan, on the other hand, name an unchanged side. The hosts registered a six-wicket win in the series opener, and now eye a series win against a depletd visitors. Chasing a target of 256, Pakistan rode on half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan (77 not out), Babar Azam (66) and Fakhar Zaman (56) to cross the finish line, with 11 balls to spare. New Zealand hope for a better all-round show this time as they look to bounce back and force the series-decider. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand straight from the National Stadium in Karachi
2nd ODI, New Zealand in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2023, Jan 11, 2023
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match yet to begin
PAK
NZ
0/0 (0.0)
National Stadium, Karachi
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 0.0
% chance to win
PAK 51%
NZ 49%
Batsman
Bowler
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL Auction 2023 and check out IPL 2023 and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
PAK vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Scorecard
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Usama Mir, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.
TOSS - New Zealand have won the toss and they will BAT first.
New Zealand will be a tad bit disappointed with their performance in the first game but the difference in conditions during the afternoon and in the evening did play a huge role in the outcome of the game. They will look to change the fact that almost all of their batters got a start but no one was able to score big. Michael Bracewell put in a good all-round performance for them but the Kiwis need their pacers to fire. In a do-or-die game, will New Zealand step up and level the series? Or will Pakistan continue on their merry way? We shall find out together. Toss and team news in a bit.
Pakistan made good use of the conditions after winning the toss as Naseem Shah ripped through the Kiwi batting lineup and picked up a memorable five-fer. The bowling performance was on point as whenever a partnership was building they were able to pick up a wicket. As for their batting, three out of the top four batters scored a half-century which allowed them to gun down the total without much fuss. They will now look for consistency and try to win the series in this match itself.
Hello and a warm welcome to all. It is now time for the 2nd ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand from the National Stadium in Karachi. The hosts have a 1-0 lead in the three-game series and a win here could prove to be decisive. As for the Kiwis, it is a must-win game if they are to take the series into the decider.
... MATCH DAY ...
The festival of cricket in Pakistan continues as we head towards the second ODI of the three-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand, which will be played at the same venue as the first game, i.e., the National Stadium Karachi. The home fans got something to celebrate as Pakistan won the first ODI quite comfortably in the end, making it nine consecutive wins in this format. This was by far their best performance after a couple of disappointing Test series at home. The duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were back to their usual bests in scoring half-centuries, while Fakhar Zaman also got some runs under his belt. However, the match was set up by the five-wicket haul from Naseem Shah in the first innings. They were better than the Kiwis in every department. After this win, Pakistan moved into second place in the ICC Super League standings, pushing New Zealand down to third place. The Men in Green will look to continue the momentum and seal the series with one game to spare. New Zealand, on the other hand, were outplayed by Pakistan. No one would have thought that, as the Kiwis are a really dangerous side in this format. Their batting was a bit lackluster, as most of their batters got good starts but no one could convert them into a big score. Talking about their bowling, it wasn't that good either, but they also did not have that many runs on the board considering the wicket. Michael Bracewell has been their best all-rounder for quite a while now, and he performed like that in the first match too. However, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson need to use their experience and take more responsibility to handle their bowling attack. They also gave a debut to Henry Shipley in the previous game who can come handy with his all-round abilities. The Kiwis could make a couple of changes as they are in a do-or-die situation to keep their series alive. The weather is expected to be warm, but there will be humidity. Also, the pitch will be good for batting, but the pacers will get help up front and spinners can also get some turn as the game goes deep. We know that New Zealand will never go down without a fight, and we can expect a strong response from them. Will they be able to comeback and level the series? Or will Pakistan wrap up the series? We will find out soon.