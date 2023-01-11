PAK vs NZ, 2nd ODI Live Updates: New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the second ODI of the three-match series at the National Stadium in Karachi. Ish Sodhi returns to the playing XI after missing the series-opener, and replaces Henry Shipley. Pakistan, on the other hand, name an unchanged side. The hosts registered a six-wicket win in the series opener, and now eye a series win against a depletd visitors. Chasing a target of 256, Pakistan rode on half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan (77 not out), Babar Azam (66) and Fakhar Zaman (56) to cross the finish line, with 11 balls to spare. New Zealand hope for a better all-round show this time as they look to bounce back and force the series-decider. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand straight from the National Stadium in Karachi

