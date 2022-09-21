Pakistan lost the first T20I against England despite their in-form opener Mohammad Rizwan scoring a stroke-filled half-century. Rizwan was on song in the powerplay and along with captain Babar Azam, put on a solid opening partnership of 85 runs. But after Babar's dismissal, Pakistan's innings started stuttering.

Rizwan kept going at one end and completed yet another half-century to continue his great run of form in T20Is,

But in the 15th over, Rizwan was completely foxed by Moeen Ali's off spin delivery that spun a little too much and went past the advancing Rizwan, who was duly stumped by the wicket-keeper.

Watch Video: Rizwan dismissed by Moeen Ali

Rizwan's dismissal for 68 was the big wicket that England were looking for and the Pakistani innings collapsed thereafter.

Pakistan failed to get any meaningful partnership in place thereafter and eventually meandered their way to a below par 158/7 in their 20 overs.

Adil Rashid was the star with the ball as he completed his quota of 4 overs with figures of 2/27.

Medium pacer Luke Wood came back strong and finished with figures of 3/24.

Alex Hales (53) and Harry Brook (42*) helped England win the match easily.