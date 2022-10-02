Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs England, 7th T20I Live Score Updates: Pakistan Look For Series Win
PAK vs ENG Live: Pakistan and England will square off in the 7th T20I on Sunday
PAK vs ENG Live: Pakistan and England will square off in the 7th T20I© AFP
Pakistan vs England, 7th T20I, Live Score Updates:The seven-match T20I series will come to an end on Sunday as Pakistan and England square off in the decider at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Both teams have played out an absolute thrilling series, and if previous matches are something to go by, the final match is also likely to go down to the wire. It would be interesting to see if both teams make any changes to their lineup. Mohammad Rizwan did not play the 6th T20I, and the management would look to bring him back for the crucial decider. England chased down 170 inside 15 overs in the previous game so Pakistan bowlers will have their task cut out.(LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates from 7th T20I between Pakistan and England, straight from Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
7th T20I, England in Pakistan, 7 T20I Series, 2022, Oct 02, 2022
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
PAK
ENG
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
% chance to win
ENG 54%
PAK 46%
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on India vs South Africa and check out Schedule, Results and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
PAK vs ENG, 7th T20I Live
The cricketing festival in Pakistan has reached its ultimate stage before the World Cup. Lahore is ready for the 7th and final T20I between Pakistan and England. This series has been the perfect platform for both the teams to put their plans and tactics into action and get to know their best XI before going to the World Cup, even though some of the big names like Jos Buttler and Shaheen Afridi were missing due to injuries. It has been a very competitive series and we have seen some real quality cricket from both teams. England started the series with a good win where Alex Hales scored a half century on his return to the national side. Pakistan came back strong in the second game and their opening pair of Babar Azam and Rizwan chased down 200 runs, with the former scoring a century. England then dominated the third T20I while Pakistan showed real character to defend two totals in consecutive matches to take a 3-2 lead in the series. However, in the last game, Philip Salt absolutely destroyed the Pakistani bowling attack, scoring a 19-ball fifty and remained unbeaten on 88 to help England chase 170 with 33 balls to spare. This series also provided opportunities for both teams to try out new players, and they did not miss out on it. Luke Wood made his debut in the first T20I and picked up a three-wicket haul. Will Jacks scored a quickfire 40 on his debut in the 3rd T20I. Aamer Jamal held his nerves and defended 14 runs in the last over of the fifth game. Shan Masood, Olly Stone, and Mohammad Haris also made their debuts in this series. Pakistan's biggest worry remains their middle order, which has failed to step up when needed. They are very much dependent on their opening pair, and it was evident in this series as most of the runs were scored by them. Rizwan has scored 315 runs in five matches with four half centuries. However, their bowling has been decent except for the last and third T20I. They will be looking to bring back Haris Rauf and Mohammad Rizwan as this is the series decider. England's batting has been inconsistent, as when they are on fire, it appears that no one can stop them, but they have suffered two defeats while chasing. However, they will be happy that most of their batters got runs under their belt and, with the return of Mark Wood, their bowling looks strong too. Adil Rashid's form is a worry for them. As the series is now tied at 3-3, it is all to play for in this decider, and both teams will look to bring their strongest side to this battle. We can expect another exciting contest. Will it be the Englishmen or the hosts who will take the series? We will find out soon.