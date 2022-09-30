Pakistan vs England 6th T20I Live Score Updates:With an aim to clinch the series, Pakistan will take on England in the sixth T20I of the 7-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Friday. The series which had been a roller-coaster ride for both the teams earlier has now been tilted in favour of Pakistan as the hosts lead 3-2 after five matches. England need to win the 6th T20I to stay alive in the series. A lot of eyes will be on Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as the duo have scored 315 and 194 runs, respectively, in the series. They lead the run-scorers' chart in the series. On the other hand, Haris Rauf is the highest wicket-taker with 8 to his name. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of the 6th T20I between Pakistan and England from the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore: