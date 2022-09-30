Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I Live Updates: Babar Azam-Led Pakistan Aim To Clinch Series vs England
Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I Live Score Updates: Pakistan lead the 7-match series 3-2 after winning two back-to-back matches.
PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I Live: Pakistan are favourites to win the 7-match series.© AFP
Pakistan vs England 6th T20I Live Score Updates:With an aim to clinch the series, Pakistan will take on England in the sixth T20I of the 7-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Friday. The series which had been a roller-coaster ride for both the teams earlier has now been tilted in favour of Pakistan as the hosts lead 3-2 after five matches. England need to win the 6th T20I to stay alive in the series. A lot of eyes will be on Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as the duo have scored 315 and 194 runs, respectively, in the series. They lead the run-scorers' chart in the series. On the other hand, Haris Rauf is the highest wicket-taker with 8 to his name. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the 6th T20I between Pakistan and England from the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore:
6th T20I, England in Pakistan, 7 T20I Series, 2022, Sep 30, 2022
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
PAK
ENG
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
% chance to win
ENG 54%
PAK 46%
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on India vs South Africa and check out Schedule, Results and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I Live
The cricket festival continues in Lahore! It is now time for match number 6 between Pakistan and England. It is the penultimate match of this 7-match T20I series. This series has seen nail-biters day in, day out. I'm certianly running out of nails while following this fiesty seires. It has always kept the crowd on the edge of their seats, such a ride it has been. Pakistan are coming into this game with the momentum on their side, as they find themselves leading the series. England were certainly on track to chase down 146 runs after a brisk start but got a bit derailed in the middle overs with the Pakistani spinners putting a lid over the run rate. In the end, Moeen Ali had to chase down 15 runs in the final over. Aamer Jamal, on his debut, had ice in his veins as he defended 14 runs in the final over with his deadly wide yorkers and took his side over the line. This series has been filled with thrilling contests and this time it won't be any different. It is also for the first time in this series that Pakistan has taken a lead. England will be coming all guns blazing with the series on the line. Will they be able to level the series? Or will Pakistan record their third win on the trot and seal the series? We shall find out together.