Nathan Lyon picked five while skipper Pat Cummins took three wickets as Australia bowled out Pakistan for 235 on an entertaining final day to take the third and final Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, also taking the three-match series 1-0. Cummins, who had taken five wickets in the first innings, cleaned up tail-ender Naseem Shah as Australia won the match 115 runs. It was a length delivery from Cummins, and Naseem tried to defend it. He, however, completely missed the ball, which went on to uproot his off and middle stump.

The video of the dismissal was shared by PCB on their official Twitter handle.

Australia claimed the series after the first and second Test had ended in draws in Rawalpindi and Karachi, respectively.

Chasing a target of 351, Pakistan lost five wickets in the final session, which saw them being bowled out for 235.

Imam-ul-Haq (70) and Babar Azam (55) scored fifties but their efforts weren't enough to help Pakistan avoid defeat.

Earlier, Australia had dismissed their second innings on Day 4 at 227 for three.

Usman Khawaja had scored his second century of the match while David Warner ended the series with a fine knock of 51.

Initially, Australia, who had posted a first innings total for 391, had taken a 123-run lead in the first innings after skittling out Pakistan for 268.

Promoted

With the Test series finally coming to an end, the focus now shifts towards the white-ball games.

Both teams will play three ODIs, followed by a one-off T20I in Lahore.