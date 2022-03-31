Alex Carey's poor form with the bat continued as he was dismissed for five runs off 10 deliveries in the ongoing second ODI between Australia and Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed by Mohammad Wasim on the second delivery of the 44th over. Carey tried to drive on the up but outside edged the length delivery behind the wicket to Mohammad Rizwan, who took a low diving catch to his left. It was also Wasim's second wicket of the day as he finished with figures of 2/56 in 10 overs.

Here is the video of Carey's dismissal:

Australia posted 348 for eight in 50 overs with Ben McDermott registered a century. McDermott smashed 104 runs off 108 balls, hammering 10 fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Travis Head played a knock of 89 runs off 70 balls and Marnus Labuschagne also grabbed a half-century.

Other than Wasim's two-wicket haul, Shaheen Shah Afridi took four wickets for Pakistan. Zahid Mahmood and Khushdil Shah took a dismissal each for the hosts.

The visitors currently lead 1-0 in the three-game series, after having won the first ODI by 88 runs in the same venue.

A knock of 101 runs off 72 balls by Travis Head helped Australia post 313 for seven in 50 overs in the first ODI, thereby setting a target of 314 runs.

Promoted

McDermott registered a fifty in that game.

Chasing a target of 314 runs, Pakistan were bowled out for 225 in 45.2 overs.