Over the years, Pakistan cricket team has created an image for themselves for being unpredictable and no one really knows what to expect out of them when they step out to the field and this was the case on the 3rd day of the ongoing third Test against Australia at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. From being in a comfortable position at 248/3 in the first innings, fans were expecting Pakistan to dominate, but Australia came back strong, bowling the hosts out for 268.

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc got nine wickets among themselves in the first innings as Pakistan were bundled out for 268, giving Australia a 123-run first-innings lead. The hosts lost their final five wickets for just four runs.

Seeing this performance, Twitter went into a frenzy and fans took to the platform to troll Pakistan for their lacklustre show with the bat in the final session on Day 3.

Here are some of the best reactions to Pakistan's collapse against Australia:

"This is Pakistan's worst ever last 5 wickets collapse in the Test history. First time that they have lost 5 wickets for less than 5 runs. From 264-5 to 268 all out. #PakvAus," tweeted Mazher Arshad, a famous cricket statistician.

"They've always been so unpredictable and that's the beauty of #PAK cricket team! Our Aussie lads need to bulwark Shah's perils to hold on to 1-0 dream but I'm still rooting for my homeboys. #AUSvsPAK #TestCricket," tweeted one fan.

"This was supposed to be a dead wicket. But we all know how unpredictable Pakistan is. #AUSvsPAK #AUSvPAK," tweeted another user.

"That's how close the balance of the series was hanging just before Pakistan's collapse," a fan wrote quote tweeting the viral David Warner-Shaheen Shah Afridi image from Day 3.

In the ongoing third Test, Australia extended their lead to 134 runs after bundling out Pakistan for 268 in the first innings. Pat Cummins returned with five wickets while Mitchell Starc took four.

The three-match series stands level at 0-0 and the decider is being played at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.