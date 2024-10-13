Out-of-form stars Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi were dropped on Sunday as Pakistan revamped their squad for the second and third Tests against England. Following their innings and 47-run defeat in the first Test in Multan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed a fresh selection committee to address the issues. Babar has not scored a fifty in his last 18 Test innings and managed just 30 and five in the first Test earlier this week. Meanwhile, Pakistan also dropped pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, while spinner Abrar Ahmed has been left out after he fell ill during the 1st Test.

Minutes before the squad was announced for the remainder of the series, batter Fakhar Zaman took to social media and said it's "concerning to hear suggestions about dropping" Babar, who according to him is Pakistan's 'best ever batter'.

"It's concerning to hear suggestions about dropping Babar Azam. India didn't bench Virat Kohli during his rough stretch between 2020 and 2023, when he averaged 19.33, 28.21, and 26.50, respectively. If we are considering sidelining our premier batsman, arguably the best Pakistan has ever produced, it could send a deeply negative message across the team. There is still time to avoid pressing the panic button; we should focus on safeguarding our key players rather than undermining them," said Zaman, a white-ball specialist.

It's concerning to hear suggestions about dropping Babar Azam. India didn't bench Virat Kohli during his rough stretch between 2020 and 2023, when he averaged 19.33, 28.21, and 26.50, respectively. If we are considering sidelining our premier batsman, arguably the best Pakistan... — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) October 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Pakistan selector Aaqib Javed hoped Azam would come back refreshed after a break.

"We are confident that this break from international cricket will help these players, especially Azam, regain their confidence," said Javed.

"They remain some of our finest talents with much more to contribute to Pakistan cricket."

As far as the squad is concerned, uncapped Kamran Ghulam, 29, should get the nod to replace Azam at number four in the batting line-up.

Two other potential debutants were called up in the shape of wicketkeeper-batsman Haseebullah and left-arm spinner Mehran Mumtaz.

Advertisement

Pakistan squad for 2nd and 3rd England Tests:

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Agha, Zahid Mehmood

(With AFP Inputs)