Pakistan cricket team is in for a game-changing boost with the introduction of new central contracts, which will see a historic rise in remuneration for the players. According to report in Cricket Pakistan, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, revealed the governing body's intention is to recognise the players' talent and dedication towards the sport. Ashraf, who recently took over as chairman of the PCB, believes the board runs because of the cricketers and their efforts.

As per the reprt, the all format players, including skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, have been offered a remarkable monthly retainership fee PKR 4.5 million each (approx. INR 13.22 lakh).

As far as the previous central contracts were concerned, the red-ball players were receiving 1.1 million rupees per month (approx. INR 3.2 lakh), and white-ball players were getting 0.95 million rupees (approx. INR 2.8 lakh).

Also, the PCB will be more flexible in terms of participation of its players in global T20 leagues. For context, A-category players will be allowed to join one franchise league, while B and C-category players can take part in two and three leagues, respectively.

This historic move aims at providing financial stability to the players, and maintain their enthusiasm and engagement in international cricket, especially Test cricket.

The report also claims that former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who is the head of PCB's Technical Committee, is in contact with the players over the same, and the feedback has been positive.

Pakistan will now be seen in action during a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, starting August 22.