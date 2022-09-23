Pakistan made a stunning comeback in the 7-match T20I series against England on Thursday night with an emphatic 10-wicket win at the National Stadium in Karachi. The victory was set up by Pakistan's 'Captain Marvellous'Babar Azam, who scored an unbeaten 110 and his deputy Mohammad Rizwan, who remained not out on 88. The duo put up a record-breaking partnership of 203 runs to chase down the 200-run total.

While the batters deservedly got all the accolades, Pakistan also had some good moments on the field while bowling.

One thing that has caught on with the fans on social media is the unique celebration style of paceman Shahnawaz Dahani, who finished his 4-over quota with figures of 2/37.

Watch Video: Shahnawaz Dahani's unique celebration against England

England batters did well to pile up 199 runs on the board but Pakistan batters knew a thing or two about chasing down big totals at home.

The series is now evenly poised at 1-1. The video of Dahani's celebration, posted by the PCB on its Instagram handle has more than three lack views while the article was being written.