Pakistan named three spinners in their team for the second Test against England starting on Tuesday as they chase a series-levelling win on a re-used Multan stadium pitch. The hosts made four changes from the side beaten by an innings in the first Test, including bringing in batsman Kamran Ghulam for his debut. The 29-year-old has performed well in domestic cricket, having set a national record of 1,249 runs in the 2020-21 season. The spin bowling will be handled by left-armer Noman Ali, leg-break bowler Zahid Mahmood and off-spinner Sajid Khan, all brought into the side.

Pakistan left out ace batsman Babar Azam from the first Test along with the pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, and spinner Abrar Ahmed. He is still unwell.

England thumped the home team by an innings and 47 runs on Friday after the tourists compiled a mammoth 823-7 declared in reply to Pakistan's first-innings 556.

Playing XI: Shan Masood (captain), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)