Pakistan Cricketer Nasir Jamshed Banned For 10 Years For Spot Fixing

Updated: 17 August 2018 13:13 IST

Nasir Jamshed will be out from any form of cricket during the ban period.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday handed a 10-year ban to Nasir Jamshed. © AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday handed a 10-year ban to Nasir Jamshed. The ban was imposed by the board's Anti-Corruption Tribunal for his involvement in the spot-fixing row during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2016-17 season. "Anti Corruption Case Update: Cricketer Nasir Jamshed banned for 10 years by Anti Corruption Tribunal. Details to follow," the PCB said in a statement on Twitter.

The ban means Jamshed will be out from any form of cricket during the aforementioned period. Jamshed was banned for the second time in the last two years.

He was earlier banned for a year by the PCB after an anti-corruption tribunal found him guilty of non-cooperation in the 2017 PSL spot-fixing case.

The 28-year-old had been the third player to come under the PCB's radar. Jamshed's one-year ban ended in April, 2018 following which PCB charged him with seven violations of their anti-corruption code. He had then responded by rejecting the charges levelled against him, pushing the PCB to form a tribunal headed by retired judge Justice Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, including former cricketer Aaqib Javed and Supreme Court advocate Shahzaib Masood as members.


Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Nasir Jamshed Cricket
