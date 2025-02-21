Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two cricketers who hold the power to bring the most populated country to a standstill, will be heading into the Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan on Sunday perhaps for the final time. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif stated that he believes the 2025 Champions Trophy will be the final time the heavily-reputed duo will face their arch-rivals. Virat and Rohit have already confirmed their retirement from the shortest format, and the next 50-over ICC tournament will be the 2027 ODI World Cup to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

"I think it is their final ICC tournament. If you look at India's batting lineup then you can see so many talented young players, like Jaiswal and Sai Sudarshan, who are just waiting for their turn in the pecking order. I think it's their last time facing Pakistan as well unless they meet in the finals," said Latif to IANS.

'The Hitman' has played 19 ODIs against Sunday's opponents scoring 873 runs in all. The 37-year-old averages 51.35 against Pakistan in ODIs and has a strike rate of 92.38. Rohit has scored two centuries and eight half-centuries in 19 ODIs against Pakistan.

In 16 matches, Kohli has scored 678 runs against Pakistan at an average of 52.15 and a strike rate of 100.29. He has scored three centuries and two half-centuries and has a highest of 183.

Sunday's clash is set to be a blockbuster with Pakistan facing a do-or-die situation having suffered a 60-run defeat against New Zealand in their opening Group A match while India registered a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh. A loss on Sunday would make Pakistan's qualification to the final round virtually impossible.

Latif further elaborated on who he believes will be the two trump cards for their respective teams in the highly-anticipated matchup.

"For India (the trump card), it seems like Shubman Gill is the answer, as things are currently going it seems he will have an impact on the Champions Trophy but I have personally always been afraid of Rohit Sharma. He is a selfless batter, he sacrifices himself and does not care about milestones.

"For Pakistan, it is going to be Shaheen Afridi, if they can get early wickets only then will they have a chance in the match. I believe if Shaheen can swing the ball in Dubai then he can hurt them," he added.

