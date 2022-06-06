Pakistan cricket team is gearing up to face West Indies in a three-ODI series in Multan starting with the first match on Wednesday. Heat is going to play a major factor in the series as the temperature in the Pakistan city is expected to hover around 45 degree Celsius. The players are also aware of this. "It's a challenging scenario but now it has been decided and we are preparing for it. Definitely it is hot, but we are having a conditioning camp and acclimatising to the weather. We started our training camp earlier in the day from 2:30pm so that we could feel the heat and get ourselves ready for the matches," Babar Azam, Pakistan captain, said in a press conference recently.

However, the Pakistan cricket team members have found a great way to beat the heat. The video of the players spending time inside the swimming pool was uploaded on YouTube by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Here is the full Pakistan vs West Indies 2022 ODI schedule, and live streaming and full squad information:

8 June - 1st ODI, Multan at 4:30 PM (IST)10 June - 2nd ODI, Multan at 4:30 PM (IST)

12 June - 3rd ODI, Multan at 4:30 PM (IST)

Pakistan vs West Indies 2022 ODI Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (VC), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr

Pakistan vs West Indies 2022: Live Streaming Details

In India

Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv App.

In Pakistan

In Pakistan, ASports and PTV Sports will provide a live telecast

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sport will telecast the series

In the USA

In the USA, fans can watch the match live on Willow TV.