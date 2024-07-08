Former Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz was on the receiving of some trolling from fans on social media after he dropped a regulation catch during the World Championship of Legends (WCL) match against India at Edgbaston. Wahab, who is the current chief selector of the Pakistan men's senior team, was visibly disappointed after dropping a sitter. The incident happened on the final over India's innings, with Pakistan already guaranteed to win the match. This happened after Anureet Singh lofted Aamer Yamin's ball high into the sky.

While Wahab had enough time to settle and pouch the ball, it somehow popped out of his hands. The dropped catch led to Wahab's criticism, with fans' questioning his place as the chief selector of the senior men's team.

Here's how internet reacted:

The incident didn't affect the outcome of the match as Pakistan Champions secured a significant 68-run victory over the Yuvraj Singh-led India Champions.

This was their third consecutive victory in the ongoing World Championship of Legends 2024 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

After being put into bat by India, Pakistan posted a daunting total of 243/4, thanks to openers Sharjeel Khan and Kamran Akmal's 145-run stand.

While Sharjeel scored a blistering 72 off 30 balls, featuring seven fours and five sixes, Akmal made 77 off 40 balls before being bowled by Pawan Negi in the 14th over.

Sohaib Maqsood also left his mark with a 51 off 26 balls, hitting five sixes and two fours.

In reply, India started their chase strongly but kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

Suresh Raina fought a solitary battle, scoring 52 off 40 balls before being cleaned up by Sohail Tanvir.