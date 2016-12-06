Pakistan Captain Misbah-ul-Haq's Noble Gesture, Raises Rs.3 Lakh For Fan's Treatment

Misbah-ul-Haq has decided to help his ailing fan

Not only on the field, Misbah-ul-Haq is known for making headlines off the field too. This time a noble gesture by him has brought the Pakistan captain into the limelight again.

Misbah has decided to help his fan Rohaan by raising funds of Rs. 3 lakh for his treatment in Lahore.

The 16-year-old fan requires to undergo a surgery to cure a hole in his heart, reports said.

Misbah had decided to bear half the expenses for Rohaan's treatment and reportedly had put his bat and shirt on auction for raising rest of the money.

The Test skipper, first got to know about the young fan through his mentor Tahir Shah.

Misbah, who met Rohaan during the 2015 World Cup, was unable to meet his teen fan this time as he had to leave for Australia for the three-match series beginning on December 15.