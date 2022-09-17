Former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed has termed India's Arshdeep Singh as a "basic bowler". Javed said that Arshdeep doesn't have a "trademark" that all the great or impactful bowlers have. He even went on to say that the opposition doesn't even think about the bowlers like him. On the other hand, Arshdeep, who made his India debut in July this year, has so far played 11 T20I matches, claiming 14 wickets at an economy of 7.38. His best figures in the format are 3 for 12.

Arshdeep has been named in India's T20 World Cup squad. He was also a part of Indian team in the recently-concluded Asia Cup where he had had a bitter-sweet experience.

"He's a basic bowler. In T20s, you either need a bowler like Bhuvneshwar Kumar who can swing the ball, or you should have pace. Or, you should be tall enough and have good yorkers. You need to have a trademark," Javed told Paktv.tv.

"Bowlers like Arshdeep are 'just bowlers'. They don't have a trademark and the opposition doesn't even think about such bowlers," added Javed.

Earlier, the pacer had dropped a catch of Asif Ali in a tense Asia Cup encounter between India and Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the continental event which drew him a lot of flak. India went on to lose the match and the left-arm pacer was brutally trolled on social media post that. However, many former and current cricketers came out in support of the young pacer and criticized the social media trolls.