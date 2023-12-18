Former England captain Michael Vaughan said that India is the only side that looks likely to compete against Australia in Australian conditions. Vaughan's comments came after Pakistan were defeated comprehensively by Australia in the first Test match in Perth on Sunday. Pakistan were bowled out for just 89 in the second innings as the Pat Cummins-led side marched on to a 360-run victory. Vaughan took to social media to point out how clinical Australia were in their approach and said that India are the only side that look like they can compete against the Aussies.

“Aussies are so clinical.. they have everything covered for all conditions .. Well done to @NathLyon421 on 500 Test wickets .. Incredible achievement .. Only @BCCI have the tools to compete here in Oz at this stage .. #AUSvsPAK,” Vaughan posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Aussies are so clinical .. they have everything covered for all conditions .. Well done to @NathLyon421 on 500 Test wickets .. Incredible achievement .. Only @BCCI have the tools to compete here in Oz at this stage .. #AUSvsPAK — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 17, 2023

Australia registered a thumping 360-run victory over Pakistan with an all-round performance on Day 4 of the 1st Test at the Optus Stadium.

Australia's experienced pacer Mitchell Starc with his quick deliveries, removed both Pakistan openers - Imam-ul-Haq (10) and Abdullah Shafique (2) in the first five overs to put 'Men in Green' on the backfoot.

His partner in crime, Josh Hazlewood, ended skipper Shan Masood's misery by generating some extra bounce with the new ball, which made it hard for the left-hander to play the angled delivery.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins sent former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam back to the dugout for 14 and after that, it seemed wickets were just a ball away.

Advertisement

The Pakistani middle order crumbled like a house of cards with Saud Shakeel showing some fight to keep the house intact. He fought for some time but eventually got trapped by Hazlewood, right in front of the stumps.

Nathan Lyon joined the wicket fest and picked up two as well to join the elite club of 500 Test wickets takers. Hazlewood removed Khurram Shahzad to clinch a thumping 360-run victory by restricting Pakistan to a score of 89 with an all-rounded performance.

(With ANI inputs)