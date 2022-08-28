England captain Ben Stokes had a memorable second Test match against South Africa as he displayed an all-round performance to help his side win the contest by an innings and 85 runs to level the three match series at 1-1. The left-handed batter had scored his first hundred as a Test captain and he also went on to take four wickets. All the wickets came when England really needed a breakthrough and he bowled a barrage of bouncers to unsettle the batters at the crease.

This performance by Stokes, earned him the ultimate praise from former South Africa captain AB de Villiers, who went on to tweet: "Ben Stokes is one hellavu Cricketer."

In another tweet, he said: "England bowl very well this Test. Used the crease well from wide asking question in the business channel. We had our chances with the ball 1st inn, unfortunately didn't get the breakthroughs at the right time. We were so close."

With the bat in hand, Stokes played a knock of 103 runs off 163 balls with the help of 6 fours and 3 sixes. He also took two wickets each in the first and third innings of the match.

England hammered South Africa by an innings and 85 runs to win the second Test at Old Trafford inside three days on Saturday. The victory, which followed South Africa's almost as crushing innings and 12-run win in the first Test at Lord's, meant England levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

South Africa, 141-3 in their second innings at tea, then saw England captain Ben Stokes remove both Rassie van der Dussen (41) and Keegan Petersen (42) for their interval scores. The Proteas, the World Test Championship leaders, then collapsed against the new ball as they lost their last five wickets for seven runs in 31 balls en route to being dismissed for 179.

Recalled seamer Ollie Robinson took 4-43 in 15.1 overs and 40-year-old England great James Anderson 3-30.