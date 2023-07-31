Stuart Broad -- one of the greatest England pacers ever -- is set to retire with the conclusion of the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia. The right-arm pacer has over 840 international wickets to his name. He last played a white-ball match for England in 2016 but has been a regular in Test cricket. His seriousness about the longest format of the game could be observed from the fact that Broad has over 600 Test wickets to his credit. He is only behind James Anderson on the list of leading England wicket takers in Test cricket.

It is interesting to note that Broad never played any Indian Premier League match despite being part of the tournament. A few fans know that he was also a part of Kings XI Punjab, now Punjab Kings, in IPL. The Punjab franchise had picked the player for USD 400000 but he had to pull out of the tournament due to a side strain he picked during the World Cup.

Broad was retained by the Punjab franchise the next year, but this time again he was ruled out due to an injury. He didn't land an IPL deal after that.

Broad said Saturday he will retire from all cricket following the conclusion of the fifth Ashes Test against Australia at The Oval.

"I've had a love affair with the Ashes my whole life and the thought of being able to bowl my last ball and face my last ball against Australia fills me with joy," he said.

England resumed at their overnight score of 389 for 9 on Day 4 of the match. As Broad and James Anderson entered the ground, the Australian players gave a guard of honour to the retiring pacer.

(With AFP Inputs)