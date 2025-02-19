The 29-year-long wait of hosting an ICC event ends for Pakistan as the nation witnesses the opening clash between the hosts and New Zealand on Wednesday. Security has been one of the biggest concerns when it comes to international sporting events in Pakistan, especially after what happened with the Sri Lanka team in 2009. While the Indian team refused to travel to Pakistan for the event, the PCB has put in extra measures to ensure full security for other travelling teams.

According to reports in local media, a whopping 12,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed during matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi. The roster will include 18 senior officers, 54 DSPs, 135 inspectors, 1,200 upper subordinates, 10,556 constables, and over 200 female police officers.

Other than security personnel, the PCB has also arranged the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the country's national carrier, to have special charter flights for fans and the participating teams available. These flights will reportedly operate between Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore to ensure smooth transportation for players and other high-profile guests throughout the tournament.

Cricket fever has gripped Pakistan as the Champions Trophy unfolds with fans eagerly waiting for the action to begin on Wednesday and businesses related to the game too picking up before the tournament opener between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand.

However, many in the country are disappointed that India are not playing their matches in Pakistan.

"It is disappointing because generally there is so much admiration for the Indian team and players, especially Virat Kohli, in our country," shopkeeper Moiz Ahmed said at the famous Zainab Market in the heart of Karachi's bustling Saddar area.

Moiz is surprised at the demand for the Indian shirts among the cricket fans along with the Pakistan team.

Advertisement

"Virat Kohli definitely has a big fan following in Pakistan," he said as youngsters mingled in the shop choosing different team shirts.

Kashif, a college student, said he had always admired Kohli as a player and also because of his humility.

"He is so down to earth in his behaviour from what we see in the media," he said.

Shopkeepers in Zainab market, which is famous for selling original licenses and copies of the team shirts whenever a big cricket or football event happens, are clearly happy that the Champions Trophy is being held in Pakistan.

Advertisement

With PTI Inputs