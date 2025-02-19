PAK vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE Streaming: The D Day has finally arrived as the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to begin. In the first encounter of this ICC tournament, defending Champions Pakistan will be squaring off against New Zealand in Karachi. Pakistan enter the tournament as the defending champions, having beaten India in the final of the 2017 edition, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed. However, Mohammad Rizwan and co will not be getting overconfident as they recently suffered two consecutive losses against New Zealand in the Tri-nation ODI Series in Pakistan.

New Zealand, placed in Group A along with India, Bangladesh, and host Pakistan, will look to clinch their second Champions Trophy title after 2000. However, in the recent ICC tournaments, the team has established themselves as a force to reckon with in the title battle.

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 match take place?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 match will take place on Wednesday, February 19.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 match be held?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 match will be held at National Stadium, Karachi.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

