As the ICC Champions Trophy gets underway with the opening clash between Pakistan and New Zealand at Karachi's National Stadium, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has planned an air show, featuring the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). As per reports in Pakistan media, the PCB has confirmed that the Champions Trophy opening ceremony on Wednesday will feature a 'Sher Dil' air show by the PAF, while the nation's President Asif Ali Zardari will be the chief guest. The board held another opening ceremony a few days ago, at which the members of Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy-winning side were invited.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi expressed his satisfaction at the country's preparedness for the Champions Trophy, especially considering this is the first ICC event that Pakistan is hosting after 29 years.

"Pakistan is fully prepared to host the Champions Trophy," said Naqvi. "International standard facilities will be provided to all the teams. Fans in the stadiums will be given all possible facilities.

Pakistan Air Force's JF-17 Thunder jets to soar at the #ChampionsTrophy opening ceremony in Karachi today!



For the first time, PAF jets will perform a special flypast at this prestigious cricket event. #Karachi #Cricket #ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/dj3zxxmasD — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) February 19, 2025

"Holding an ICC tournament after 29 years is a matter of pride for Pakistan and we will further raise the honour of the country by successfully hosting the Champions Trophy."

Pakistan begin its campaign against New Zealand in Karachi, where Babar Azam, the team's poster-boy with the bat, will go head-to-head with another modern-day great, Kane Williamson. The tournament also features top stars like Joe Root, Steve Smith, and Virat Kohli, but Babar enters as the world's No. 1 ranked ODI batter, shouldering the hopes of a cricket-mad nation.

Despite Pakistan's struggles in recent ICC tournaments, Babar remains unfazed. “There is no pressure of anything. What has happened in the past is beyond us. We have discussed our mistakes and worked on them, and we will try not to repeat them.”

With home advantage on their side, Pakistan hopes to turn its fortunes around. Lahore, Babar's hometown, is one of three cities hosting matches, and he believes local conditions will play a crucial role. “When you play at home, you get an edge as you know the conditions. But still, you have to play good cricket because all other teams are among the best.”

The eight-team Champions Trophy, comprising of 15 matches in total, will kick-off on February 19 and conclude on March 9. A total of three venues will witness the matches in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi – in Pakistan, while India's games will be held in Dubai.

With ANI Inputs