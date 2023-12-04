Two of the finest batters of this generation, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stare at a an undecisive future in white-ball cricket. The two haven't featured in a T20 international since the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2022 and aren't part of India's plans for the South Africa assignment too. As debate rages on in the cricketing fraternity over their potential T20 return, opinions are divided. Sanjay Manjrekar, former India cricketer, feels a call should be taken on the duo's participation in T20 World Cup 2024 closer to the tournament.

"Who knows what's in store in life? I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow. I believe the approach should be extremely simple. We have played a lot of World Cups and haven't been able to win them," Manjrekar said on Star Sports.

"We are maybe playing slightly different cricket in the final stages of World Cups. When something goes out of your hand, simplify it. Pick your team based on form close to the World Cup," he added.

A number of youngsters have been tried in India's T20 team. The likes of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, etc. have put in brilliant performances at the top of the batting order, leaving the selection committee with a huge headache.

Manjrekar feels Kohli will have to prove that he is better than the younger lot if he is to cement a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad.

"Virat Kohli will have to show that he is a better option than the youngsters who are playing currently, and Rohit Sharma as T20 batter and captain vs Hardik Pandya, the T20 batter, all-rounder and captain."

"This should be the competition and you should only go with merit there because we have seen what we have got with great players, stature and experience," he asserted.