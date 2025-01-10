Former Australia cricket team skipper David Warner found himself involved in a bizarre incident during a Big Bash League (BBL) encounter on Friday. During the match between Sydney Thunder and Hobert Hurricanes, Warner broke his bat while playing a shot and ended up hitting himself on the back of the head in a scene that left everyone in splits. Facing a delivery from the fast bowler Riley Meredith, Warner went for a big shot through mid-wicket but the bat broke just after making contact. The broken piece flew back and hit Warner on the back of his head as the veteran Australia batter was left confused.

David Warner's bat broke and he's hit himself in the head with it#BBL14 pic.twitter.com/6g4lp47CSu — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 10, 2025

Steve Smith lauded the inclusion of rising talent Cooper Connolly in the squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour and backed the youngster to come out good in the subcontinent, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The 21-year-old West Australian, considered one of Australia's most promising young players, brings a unique skill set as a batting all-rounder with left-arm off-spin--a craft particularly valuable in subcontinental conditions.

Connolly's selection, despite just four wicketless first-class games to his name, points to Australia's long-term vision of building a balanced squad capable of succeeding in spin-friendly conditions.

"I had a little chat to Ron and Dodders [coach Andrew McDonald and selector Tony Dodemaide] in [the dressing sheds] after the game," Smith revealed to The Sydney Morning Herald.

"I was quite big on someone like Cooper coming in, to be able to spin the ball the other way," he added.

"You watch India--they have Axar [Patel] and Ravindra Jadeja--when a spinner gets tired or nothing's happening, they can turn to another spinner," he said.

"I like the fit, having a couple of spinners going each way, it matches up really nicely," he added.

"He's a talented young kid and every opportunity he's got, he's done really well," he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

(With ANI inputs)