India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took to his Instagram story to share a picture that has left the internet guessing. Jadeja put a photo of his Test jersey on the social media platform and the post is now getting widely circulated on X, formerly Twitter. While many of the fans are asking what that post meant, some assumed that Jadeja has called time on his Test career. "Any Hint," was one of the comments on X, while a fan wrote, "Happy Retirement Jaddu." Notably, the spin-bowling all-rounder retired from T20I cricket post India's World Cup title victory in June last year. He, however, remains active in Test cricket and ODIs.

See Jadeja's Instagram story here:

While Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had a hard time because of their respective performances in India's recent outing in Australia, Jadeja too could not escape the critics' radar after his poor showing. The southpaw failed to prove his worth as an all-rounder in the Test series Down Under that India lost 1-3.

Jadeja picked only 4 wickets across three matches while contributing 135 runs with the bat at an average of 27. A report has claimed that the veteran player's performance is under scrunity and the BCCI selection committee might take a call on his future. It added the selectors want to look beyond the player now.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir wants to create a "strong base" for the 2027 ODI World Cup and he is "keen to giving exposure to a few more identified players", stated a Times of India report while quoting a BCCI source.

India are set to return to international action with five T20Is and three ODIs against England, starting January 22 in Kolkata. After this the side will be flying to Dubai to begin its Champions Trophy campaign. The squads for the upcoming assignments are yet to be announced.