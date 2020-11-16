The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter to pay tribute to Sachin Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket on this day (November 16) in 2013. The Master Blaster called time on his glittering career after India faced West Indies in a two-Test series in November 2013. The post which had a Sachin mural photo was captioned as, ""My life, between 22 yards for 24 years, it is hard to believe that that journey has come to an end." #OnThisDay in 2013 ... An emotional day for India fans Sachin Tendulkar bid adieu to international cricket after wrapped an innings victory over WI at the Wankhede".

The matches of the two-Test series against the West Indies were held in Kolkata and Mumbai, so that Sachin could play his farewell match at his home ground in Wankhede Stadium. He scored 74 runs in his last Test inning, falling 79 runs short of 16,000 runs in Test cricket.

Tendulkar announced his retirement from One-day Internationals (ODIs) on December 12 and also retired from Twenty20 (T20) cricket in 2013. He also last played for Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2013.

Considered by many to be one of the greatest cricketers in history, Sachin also captained the national team at one point in his career.

He made his India debut during a Test match vs Pakistan on November 15, 1989. He was only 16-years-old at that time. He also made his ODI debut on December 18, 1989.

He has received the Arjuna Award, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Padma Shri, Padma Vibhushan and the Bharat Ratna.

In 2019, he was also inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. He also won the 2011 World Cup.