Rohit Sharma played a scintillating knock of 264 runs in ODI cricket exactly seven years ago against a hapless Sri Lankan bowling attack. The Eden Gardens crowd in Kolkata witnessed a rare spectacle of dominant and classy stroke play as Rohit floored the crowd and everyone present with some majestic hitting. In his knock of 264 runs, the opener hit 33 fours and nine sixes as India posted a mammoth total of 404 runs in 50 overs for the loss of five wickets. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a post on Twitter celebrating the highest individual score in ODI cricket.

BCCI's caption read:

"264 Runs, 173 Balls, 33 Fours, 09 Sixes, #OnThisDay in 2014, @ImRo45 set the stage on fire & registered the highest individual score in the ODIs. #TeamIndia."

Runs

Balls

Fours

Sixes#OnThisDay in 2014, @ImRo45 set the stage on fire & registered the highest individual score in the ODIs. #TeamIndia



Let's revisit that sensational knock — BCCI (@BCCI) November 13, 2021

At the back of Rohit's superb innings, India won the match easily by 153 runs. The next best score for India in the match was recorded by Virat Kohli, who scored 66 runs off 64 balls.

This was Rohit's second double hundred, having already scored one against Australia a year before.

Promoted

The swashbuckling opener went on to score his third double ton in 2017 when he registered a score of 208 not out against Sri Lanka.

Rohit remains the only cricketer to have scored three double hundreds in ODI cricket. Martin Guptill, Fakhar Zaman, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and Chris Gayle are the only other international players to have breached the 200-run mark in ODIs at least once.