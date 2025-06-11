Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming, WTC 2025 Final: Australia are all set to take on South Africa in the highly anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final at Lord's, London. Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, Australia will be aiming to defend the WTC title, which they secured by defeating India in the previous final held at The Oval in June 2023. The Proteas, on the other hand, will aim to banish their reputation as international cricket's serial chokers when they face the defending champions Australia.

Despite being able to call on some of the sport's most formidable players, South Africa have won just one major tournament over the last 27 years. During their WTC final journey, South Africa won one out of their first five Tests and then remained unbeaten in their next seven.

Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming, WTC 2025 Final LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch:

When will the Australia vs South Africa, World Test Championship 2025 Final match take place?

The Australia vs South Africa, World Test Championship 2025 Final match will take place from Wednesday, June 11 (IST).

Where will the Australia vs South Africa, World Test Championship 2025 Final match be held?

The Australia vs South Africa, World Test Championship 2025 Final match will be held at Lord's, London.

When will the Australia vs South Africa, World Test Championship 2025 Final match start?

The Australia vs South Africa, World Test Championship 2025 Final match will start at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Australia vs South Africa, World Test Championship 2025 Final match?

The Australia vs South Africa, World Test Championship 2025 Final match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Australia vs South Africa, World Test Championship 2025 Final match?

The Australia vs South Africa, World Test Championship 2025 Final match will be live streamed on the the JioHotstar app and website.

