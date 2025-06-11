The stage is set as Australia are all ready to face South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final from Wednesday at Lord's, London. Pat Cummins and co will be eager to take on Proteas to defend their WTC title. South Africa, on the other hand, are desperate to end their 27-year-old ICC title drought as their first and only title came back in 1998 when they won the inaugural Champions Trophy. Seeing the past records and performances, there's no doubt that Australia will be stepping out on the field as the favourites but South Africa's potential cannot be ignored.

After the title-winning IPL 2025 campaign with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood credited the cash-rich league for giving him good practice for the WTC final. However, many former cricketers did not agree with his statement, citing a difference in the format.

Recently, former India coach Sanjay Bangar stated that if Hazlewood played a particular number of games with RCB, then it might help him with his rhythm.

"In T20 cricket, there are not many overs to be bowled. You have just four overs there and if you are bowling four overs in a day, then it's only like having a net practice. But here (Test), you are doing it under a match situation. This format also tests you that what kind of ball and variation you can offer," JioStar expert Sanjay Bangar told NDTV on the eve of the WTC 2025 final.

"For the rhythm part, I believe it helps you only if you are playing a number of games, leading to a particular match. The format can be different but it doesn't matter much. If Josh Hazlewood has played that number of matches for RCB after returning, then I think it will only help him with his rhythm rather than his skillset," he added.

For the unversed, Hazlewood took 22 wickets in 12 matches and played a major role in RCB's maiden IPL triumph in the 2025 season.

Talking about South Africa, Bangar backed young all-rounder Tristan Stubbs as the 'X' factor for the Proteas in the WTC final.

"I believe it will be Tristan Stubbs. He seems to be a very organised player. He plays both pace and spin very well and in the last cycle, he made some notable contributions. Not necessarily the guy who scored the highest number of runs but he definitely has the skillset to produce one great innings in this crucial match for South Africa," said Bangar.