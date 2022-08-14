Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as one of the best batters to ever play the sport of cricket. Almost, all batting records in Test and ODI cricket belong to him and till date, he remains as the highest run-scorer in international cricket. The batter went on to register 100 tons in international cricket, but the first of his centuries came 32 years ago in 1990 against England at Old Trafford. At that time, Sachin was just 17 years and 112 days old.

When Tendulkar had brought up his maiden international ton, he had become the third-youngest player to register a century in the longest format of the game.

The Master Blaster had taken eight Test matches to bring up his first three-figure mark in international cricket, and in the Old Trafford Test, he went on to score 119 runs off just 189 balls in the fourth and final innings of the Test. What made the knock more special, was the fact that it helped the visitors walk away with a draw.

In this Old Trafford Test, England had won the toss and the hosts decided to bat first. They went on to post 519 in first innings, and then India were bundled out for 432, helping the hosts gain a 87-run lead.

England declared their second innings at 320/4, setting India a target of 408 runs. In the end, Sachin's knock helped the visitors walk away with a draw.

The Mumbai-born Tendulkar went on to create several records in his career. He had made his debut in Test cricket on November 15, 1989.

Tendulkar has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs, including 51 centuries, most by any player. Things are similar in ODI cricket as Tendulkar tops the list for most number of runs in this format as well.

He registered 18,426 runs in ODI, including 49 tons. Tendulkar had represented the country in six World Cups and he was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.