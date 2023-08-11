Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Zaka Ashraf has opened up on his chat with ICC and the officials of the other board over the revenue distribution during the annual meet in South Africa. From the re-appointment on Inzamam-ul-Haq as the chairman of the selectors committee to the men's cricket team getting clearance to travel to India for the World Cup, Ashraf has overseen some major developments since returning to the helm of Pakistan cricket.

On PCB receiving just 5.75 per cent from ICC's latest revenue model, as compared to BCCI's 38.50 per cent, Ashraf said that he questioned the governing body over the same.

"I met Jay Shah and other board members, and I insisted that we should take the international cricket forward together. I believe we will be better together. This time, our revenue-sharing with the ICC doubled. But they deducted other countries' shares and increased India's and we took a stand," Ashraf said during an interview with Geo Super.

Ashraf added that he further questioned ICC over the criteria behind the increase in BCCI's revenue, to which the governing body insisted that they have shared all the details with his predecessor, Najam Sethi.

"I also gave a deciding vote, I told them you haven't given us a calculation on how India's revenue-sharing increased. They said they had given the calculations to Najam Sethi. I told them I've checked with him, and he doesn't have it. But the ICC chairman insisted twice that they had shared all the calculations with Mr. Sethi, and that latter even agreed to all of them," he added.