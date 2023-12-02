Amid uncertainity over Virat Kohli's T20I future in the Indian team, Australia batter David Warner has claimed that the star batter can play till the 2031 ODI World Cup. Kohli, who turned 35 last month, will be 43 if he does make it to the marquee event in 2031. During an interaction on social media, a fan urged Warner to play till the 2027 ODI World Cup, but the star batter had other ideas as he jokingly said that he would play till the marquee event in 2031.

"Sir will you play the 2027 worldcup also I want to see you in that wc please," a fan asked Warner, to which he repled with some laughing emojis, saying: "2031".

However, during Warner's interaction with the fan, another user commented that he wishes to see Kohli play till the 2031 World Cup.

Hailing the former India captain for his love for the game and fitness regime, Warner said there's no reason why Kohli can't.

No reason why he can't, he is very fit and loves the game so much. https://t.co/5iQry4pp4Y — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 30, 2023

Apart from Kohli, Warner too faces an uncertain future, having wished to play his farewell Test match against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground next month.

He had also suggested that while he'll continue to play white-ball cricket, he won't take up a central contract if Cricket Australia offers one next year.

"Everyone wants to set themselves a realistic goal. My goal is still to set my sights on playing the Twenty20 World Cup in the Caribbean first (in June next year), and I think from there I'll probably decide what I'm going to do with white-ball cricket," Warner told Australian media last month.

"I'm still feeling fit. I'm very comfortable with what I'm doing. So I've got to sit down and look at what there is, and what I can play."

"I won't be taking a contract, definitely not. How the system works in Australia is that if you play five (T20) games or ODIs, or three Tests, you get upgraded and then you're legally bound by contracting system with sponsors and stuff," he said.