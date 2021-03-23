New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham showcased his football skills, running out Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal with some fancy footwork during the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI being played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday. The New Zealand all-rounder bowled a back of the length delivery to Mushfiqur Rahim who dropped it down in the crease near him and called for a single. Tamim responded but didn't take into account Neesham's football skills. The New Zealander ran towards the striker's end and with his left foot, flicked the ball onto the stumps with Tamim well short of the crease.

The Black Caps Twitter handle shared a GIF of Neesham's brilliant run out.

Neesham through on goal! It's out. @JimmyNeesh with some fine footwork to break the @BCBtigers partnership. 133/3 now in thee 31st over as the players have a drink. Tamim Iqbal out for 78. Follow play LIVE with @sparknzsport #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/0mmjguWNYd — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 23, 2021

Neesham running out Tamim proved crucial to New Zealand's cause. The Bangladesh opener was going strong and had scored 78 when he was sent packing by Neesham's brilliance.

New Zealand had won the toss and put Bangladesh in. The decision bore fruit almost immediately as Liton Das was dismissed for a duck in the second over by Matt Henry.

Tamim and Soumya Sarkar steadied Bangladesh with a 81-run stand for the second wicket but the latter fell to Mitchell Santner for 32. Mushfiqur Rahim joined his captain at the crease and together, the two strung together another handy partnership to take the visitors to 133.

After Tamim's fall, Mohammad Mithun walked in and provided a much-needed impetus to the Bangladesh innings. Mithun smashed an unbeaten 73 off just 57 balls, including six fours and two sixes, to take Bangladesh to a fighting total of 271 for six in their 50 overs.

New Zealand had won the opening ODI by eight wickets after the Bangladeshis had been bowled out for a paltry 131. The hosts got to the target in just 21.2 overs to take a 1-0 lead in three-match ODI series.