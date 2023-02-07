Indian cricketers are busy preparing for the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy which begins on February 09. While the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, etc. have already taken to the nets, preparing for the big assignment against Australia, the excitiment for the contest is rapidly building. Just a couple of days before the start of the series, however, Kohli had to share a saddening news, as he took to Twitter to announce that he has lost his 'new phone', that too without unboxing it.

Though Kohli didn't get into the details, he did ask fans on Twitter if they've seen the phone.

"Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it Has anyone seen it?," he tweeted.

Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it Has anyone seen it? — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 7, 2023

Having regained his lost form in T20Is and ODIs, Kohli would be determined to hit top gear in Test cricket too, as India take on the Aussies in the all-important 4-match series. A successful outing against the men from Down Under would also give the subcontinent-giants the ticket to World Test Championship final.

Some of Kohli's career-best moments have taken place against Australia in their own backyard. When greats like Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and Rahul Dravid looked helpless in front of bowlers like James Pattison, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon Starc, and Ben Hilfenhaus and could not really showcase the game that earned them ovations in Australia, a young 23-year-old boy from Delhi stepped in and became the only Indian batter to cross 300 runs in that 2011-12 tour Down Under, which saw India lose Test series by 4-0.

As far as his Down Under resume is concerned, Virat can be proud of what he has achieved. In 13 matches, he has scored 1,352 runs at an average of 54.08. In 25 innings, he has scored six tons and four fifties with a best score of 169.

With ANI inputs

