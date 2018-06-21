Not Just Rashid Khan, His Elder Brother Is A Spin Maestro As Well. Watch

Afghanistan spinning sensation Rashid Khan has made quite a name for himself with his unplayable deliveries that leave the batsmen bamboozled. Currently ranked No. 1 in the ICC T20I bowlers' ranking, Rashid took to Twitter on Wednesday to upload a video of his brothers playing cricket, in what seems, in his home's corridor. The highlight of the video was his elder brother Amir Khan's bowling, which leaves the batsman clueless with the turn of the ball. The video was captioned as, "This is how from where I start my ckt playing with brothers at home big bro @amirkhan6362 has some skills to turn the ball #familylegspinners."

This is how from where I start my ckt playing with brothers at home big bro @amirkhan6362 has some skills to turn the ball #familylegspinners pic.twitter.com/2D47YhW7O5 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) June 19, 2018

The 19-year-old bowler has often received praises by cricketing legends for his skills with the ball.

In the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), Rashid's exploits with both bat and ball was praised by Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. "Always felt @rashidkhan_19 was a good spinner but now I wouldn't hesitate in saying he is the best spinner in the world in this format. Mind you, he's got some batting skills as well. Great guy," Tendulkar had tweeted.

Always felt @rashidkhan_19 was a good spinner but now I wouldn't hesitate in saying he is the best spinner in the world in this format. Mind you, he's got some batting skills as well. Great guy. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 25, 2018

Rashid even got labelled as a "full package" by his IPL team (SunRisers Hyderabad) captain Kane Williamson.

"Fantastic bowler -- the full package. It was great to have him in the side and he had a brilliant year. He's a world-class player," Williamson had said.

However, the No. 1 T20I bowler could not weave his magic in Afghanistan's historic Test debut against India at Bengaluru as he ended the Test with only two wickets.