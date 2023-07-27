Indian women's cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's aggressive behaviour during and after the third ODI match against Bangladesh has resulted in a massive controversy. Harmanpreet was not pleased with the level of umpiring during the match and she made her feelings quite clear during the post-match presentation ceremony. She said that the umpiring was not up to the mark and even took a sly dig at the match officials. Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana was not pleased with how things unfolded after the match and she had a blunt take on Harmanpreet and her actions. Nigar even walked out of the trophy ceremony.

"We expected appreciation from them and some words of encouragement which would have motivated our players," Sultana told The Daily Star.

"But what they did certainly does not leave a good message. The two teams were standing for the photo session and there was no point saying such a thing in front of the players as they could complain to the match referee according to the rules. Obviously, it felt bad when they were not showing respect. So, I felt there was no point in standing there as I respect my teammates and I can't accept that," she added.

The incident resulted in Harmanpreet receiving major criticism from ex-cricketers and the International Cricket Council suspending her for two ODIs as punishment for her actions.

"Cricket is a game of discipline and most importantly, whatever we do inspires others. So, we won't do anything that gives a bad message to the others who look up to us. As for the captain of India, whatever happened during the game -- whether it was losing temper or showing frustration -- was normal but it was not right to carry that even after the game. We could have lost the game but in the end, we played better cricket and tied the match," she concluded.