Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has made another scathing attack at current Pakistan captain Babar Azam, stating that it is time for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to look at a new captain. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Afridi stated that enough time has been given to Babar as captain, and that now a new captain should be appointed and backed. Afridi stated that Babar has already received a lot more backing than any captain during his own era, but with little success to show for it.

"As far as Babar is concerned, no captain has received such a prolonged opportunity. I've captained Pakistan, as has Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq, none of us got such a long chance to captain. As soon as a World Cup would get over, we would be removed from captaincy," said Afridi.

Recent reports surrounding Pakistan cricket has stated that PCB chairman is unlikely to introduce the 'major surgery' that he had earlier promised in order to avoid conflicts with senior players.

Babar has received significant criticism from several former cricketers, experts and fans after Pakistan exited the 2024 T20 World Cup in the group stage. Now, Afridi has pointed out that a new captain should be elected and stuck with.

Shahid Afridi : "Jitne chances @babarazam258 ko as a captain milay hain, aur kisi ko nahi mile Aur Selection Committee 6/7 Logon Ki Thi, @WahabViki Aur @ARazzaqPak Ki He Surgery Kun Huwi" pic.twitter.com/JSY29zykiB — Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) July 9, 2024

"Babar Azam has gotten plenty of opportunities: two or three World Cups, two or three Asia Cups. In my opinion, whoever you bring in now should be fully backed," said Afridi.

"I believe that any decision that is taken should be given a lot of time, be it the captain, coach or system," said Afridi.

Babar Azam had resigned from captaincy after Pakistan failed to make the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup. However, new white-ball captain Shaheen Shah Afridi was given only a few months, after which Babar was reinstated by the PCB.

Shaheen Afridi also happens to be Shahid Afridi's son-in-law, having married his daughter Ansha in 2023.

Advertisement

Shahid Afridi also expressed confusion at the PCB's decision to sack only Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from the selection committee, when the entire committee consists of seven members.