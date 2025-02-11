NFL star George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers is a huge WWE fan and has appeared in many events, helping his favourites to conquer the ring. He appeared at Wrestlemania 39 and ended up giving The Miz a clothesline, making McAfee the winner of the impromptu match. This year's Wrestlemania 41 is already a huge success and will be aired live from Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20. Recently, George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers confirmed that he will be there on Wrestlemania 41.

During the interview with Yahoo! Sports' Jason Fitz, George Kittle confirmed his appearance by saying “I'll be there in Las Vegas. I'm there.”. Later, he was asked what finishing moves would he like to use in the ring and Kittle responded by saying he has many moves of his beloved legends in mind that he would like to show.

He said “If it was allowed, I think I would want to use the Stone Cold Stunner as much as I could," he said before also pointing out his love for Randy Orton's finisher "But, somewhere between there and an RKO would be my favorite and then just a little sprinkle of Sweet Chin Music”

Also, he showed his enthusiasm for Charlotte Flair's return to the ring after being out for more than a year.

He carried on by saying “ I'm really pumped that Charlotte Flair's back 'cause she's an absolute stallion," George noted before teasing a potential WWE debut "Triple H has my number.”

In the past, many athletes have transitioned from NFL to WWE and have been a huge success in WWE. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are the top names to have been successful with their transition. While George Kittle has actively participated in WWE as a supporter and has been in the ring a number of times, he is still very green and has a lot to learn before he can take to the ring.