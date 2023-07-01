New Zealand off-spinner Eden Carson achieved a bizarre record on Friday in the second women's ODI against Sri Lanka in Galle. Carson, much to everyone's surprise, bowled 11 overs during the match. The on-field umpires and the match officials did not notice the error as Carson went on to give 41 runs in her 11 overs and bagged two important wickets. Carson had completed her quota following the conclusion of the 45th over. However, a huge blunder saw her return to action in the 47th over.

Speaking of the match, New Zealand levelled the series with a dominant 116-run win and forced the decider.

After opting to bat, New Zealand posted a mammoth total of 329/7 in 50 overs, thanks to centuries from captain Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr.

Kerr and Devine added 229 for the third wicket, the third-most for New Zealand and the biggest in a women's ODI in Sri Lanka.

While Kerr scored 108 off 106 balls, Devine finished with 137 off just 121 deliveries, hitting 17 fours.

For Sri Lanka, Oshadi Ranasinghe took three wickets while Udeshika Prabodhani also scalped two dismissals.

In reply, Kavisha Dilhari hit a gritty 84, but had no help from the other batters.

Lea Tahuhu grabbed four wickets as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 213 with eight balls to spare.

The final ODI of the series will be played on July 3. The ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I.

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.