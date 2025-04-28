Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta interacted with fans on Monday through a Q&A session on her official account on X (formerly Twitter). During the session, the Bollywood actress was asked about the chat she had with batting great Virat Kohli after the match between PBKS and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Mullanpur on April 20. Kohli smashed an unbeaten 73 and was named Player of the Match as RCB avenged their loss to PBKS at home a few days back.

After the match, Kohli was spotted having a chat with Zinta. They both were all smiles in the pictures that had gone viral on social media.

In fact, a video went viral where Kohli was seen scrolling his mobile phone and showing something to the PBKS co-owner.

On Monday, a fan asked Zinta about the chat he had with Kohli, and she revealed they were showing each other the photos of their children.

"What are you talking about with Virat Kohli Sir ?? #pzchat," the fan asked.

"We were showing each other pictures of our children & talking about them ! Time does fly... When I first met Virat 18 years ago, he was a spirited teenager buzzing with talent & fire - today he still has that fire & is an icon & a very sweet & doting father," Zinta replied.

On Sunday, Kohli slammed his sixth half-century of the season as RCB beat Delhi Capitals to claim top spot in the IPL points table.

Chasing 163, RCB were reduced to 26 for 3 before Kohli (51) and Krunal Pandya (73 not out) shared a 119-run stand off 84 to overhaul the target in 18.3 overs and extend their unbeaten run away from home.

Talking about the finishers, Kohli said: "We have the extra power in Tim David, there's Jitesh as well. That firepower at the back end of the innings definitely helps you.