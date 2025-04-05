New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming 3rd ODI Live Telecast: Pakistan eye a consolation win in the third and final ODI, having already conceded the three-match series against New Zealand. Pakistan's nightmare, Mark Chapman, will miss the game at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, owing to a hamstring injury. Tim Seifert, who was announced as Chapman's replacement in the second ODI, will continue to serve as his replacement. Chapman picked up the injury during the series-opener in Napier last week. Despite his absence in the second match, the hosts managed to clinch the series with a game to go. While the series-opener in McLean Park was a bit cagey, the game in Hamilton reverberated with the Kiwis' dominance. Pakistan were beaten comprehensively in all facets of the game. Mitchell Hay's unbeaten 99* tormented Pakistan bowlers, while Ben Sears, with his maiden five-wicket haul, was a nightmare for the visitors.

New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI match take place?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI match will take place on April 5, Saturday (IST).

Where will the New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI match be held?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI match will be held at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

What time will the New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI match start?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI match will start at 3:30 AM IST. The toss is expected to take place at 3 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website and the FanCode app and website.

