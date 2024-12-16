Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights: Kane Williamson Hits Ton As NZ Inch Closer To Win vs England
New Zealand vs England, 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights: England made a wretched start to their unrealistic chase of 658 to win the third Test on Monday after a Kane Williamson century rammed home New Zealand's advantage.
New Zealand vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights© AFP
New Zealand vs England, 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights: England made a wretched start to their unrealistic chase of 658 to win the third Test on Monday after a Kane Williamson century rammed home New Zealand's advantage. The tourists were 18-2 after openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley were both removed in the six overs bowled before stumps on day three in Hamilton. It left New Zealand, dismissed late in the day for 453, needing eight more wickets to secure a consolation victory after England easily won the first two Tests. (Scorecard)
3rd Test, Crowe-Thorpe Trophy, 2024, Dec 14, 2024
Day 4 | Match Ended
NZ
347&453
ENG
143&234 (47.2)
Seddon Park, Hamilton
New Zealand beat England by 423 runs
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check India Tour of Australia 2024-25, Results, News and IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
NZ vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Live Updates
Right then, that is it from this game and the series as well. England have taken the series 2-1 but New Zealand finishes on a high here at Seddon Park. Now, the beautiful Crowe-Thorpe trophy is handed over to the English skipper, Ben Stokes. He joins his teammates and lifts it with them. They also pose for some team photographs with the Winner's banner. Next up for New Zealand is a two-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The first game will be played on 28th December, Saturday. England have a longer break and will travel to India for a white-ball tour in January 2025. However, you can just switch tabs to enjoy all the action from the 3rd Test between Australia and India. Until next time, cheers and goodbye!
Now the moment everyone was waiting for here in Hamilton. Sir Richard Hadlee gives a wonderful speech and presents a beautiful memento to Tim Southee for his services to New Zealand in Test cricket. It is a very emotional moment for Southee as he walks up to share a few words. He starts by thanking Sir Richard Hadlee and then congratulates England for winning the series and playing some exceptional cricket. He then thanks his teammates and New Zealand cricket for everything they have done throughout these 17 years. Southee thanks his family and says without their sacrifices, he could not have achieved anything. Ends by thanking the fans for showing all the love to him.
Ben Stokes, the captain of England starts off by saying that he still stands by the decision that he made at the toss. Adds that they created chances on day one but couldn't capitalise on them. Further mentions that the New Zealand batters dug deep and credit where it is due. Talking about the batting aspect, he says that spending time at the crease was a crucial part. Bowlers hitting the hard length were making it difficult for the batters to cope. Adds that he is not happy to end the series on a disappointing note but is happy to have won the series. Concludes by saying that the players want to come out and win every game for England, obviously but are disappointed to have ended it like this and are happy beating New Zealand at their home.
Tom Latham, the victorious skipper of New Zealand says that it is very good to finish the series on high, the first couple of games weren’t good for them but they came back and won this game with good preparation. Adds that they lost the first game from a good position where they as a team couldn’t capitalize and thus as a team, they gave more attention to making big partnerships. Mentions that he thinks that bowling in the right areas helped them in taking the wickets. He is emotional for Tim Southee as he has loved playing with him over the years. Concludes by congratulating him on his retirement and wishes him to do good in his life.
Harry Brook is the PLAYER OF THE SERIES for scoring 350 runs in three Tests. He says that he likes playing in New Zealand as it opens up different areas for him as he likes the bounce and helps him score all across the ground. Further mentions that he just puts his head down and works hard and looks to do the job at hand.
Mitchell Santner is the PLAYER OF THE MATCH for his all-round brilliance in this game (125 runs and 7 wickets). He says that he is very happy and satisfied with this win for New Zealand. Adds that he tried to bowl slower and in long spells to keep England out of the game, especially by making batters play to take wickets. Mentions that his role is very simple - to keep one end and bowl on tighter lines and the big boys will do the job from the other end. Concludes that he is emotional as Tim Southee is retiring from the game today.
... Presentation Time ...
Despite losing the first session to rain, New Zealand seized control of the game, extending their lead to a monumental 658. Kane Williamson was the star of Day 3, smashing a magnificent century - his fifth in a row at Seddon Park while Rachin Ravindra narrowly missed a fifty. The Kiwis dominated the second session, piling on 138 runs to take their lead close to 500. In the final session, they unleashed an all-out assault, with Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, and Tom Blundell hammering quick runs. England’s bowlers toiled in vain, and their batters fared no better, losing both openers cheaply in their colossal chase.
Mitchell Santner and William O'Rourke added crucial late runs to push New Zealand near 350 before England broke through. Zak Crawley’s explosive start was undone by Matt Henry’s fiery double strike, while Joe Root and Jacob Bethell steadied briefly before William O'Rourke’s brilliant spell dismantled England. Mitchell Santner and Henry cleaned up the tail, giving the Kiwis a massive 204-run lead. Batting again, New Zealand showed intent as Will Young smashed a quick fifty, and Kane Williamson anchored with a classy half-century. Ending the day with a commanding 340-run lead, the Kiwis were firmly in control heading into Day 3!
After being asked to bat first, New Zealand dominated the morning session, racing to 93/0 as Tom Latham and Will Young frustrated England with a solid opening stand. Despite extra bounce on offer, England’s bowlers lacked rhythm and luck. After Lunch, England fought back, dismissing Young early and removing Latham for a classy 63, though not before Ben Duckett dropped him twice. Kane Williamson added flair, but Brydon Carse’s late strike before Tea halted the hosts’ momentum. The final session saw England roar back, with Matthew Potts sparking a Kiwi collapse from 185/3 to 212/6. However, Mitchell Santner’s gritty fifty and Tim Southee’s fireworks, including three massive sixes, powered New Zealand past 300, setting the stage for an electrifying Day 2!
The first session of Day 4 was a hard-fought battle for New Zealand as they toiled to break England’s overnight partnership. Joe Root and Jacob Bethell kept the scoreboard ticking with impressive stroke play, both reaching well-earned fifties. However, the Kiwis struck when it mattered most - Mitchell Santner got the breakthrough by dismissing Root, and William O'Rourke chipped in with the wicket of Harry Brook. In the second session, England’s aggressive approach couldn’t withstand the sustained pressure despite Gus Atkinson's quick-fire 43, and it didn’t take long for New Zealand to close out the game. Fittingly, Santner - who was at the heart of the action throughout and finished with four wickets, leading his team to a commanding victory.
A perfect sendoff to TIMOTHY GRANT SOUTHEE! He bids adieu to Test cricket with New Zealand wrapping up their biggest victory ever in this format. They have completely dismantled England by a huge margin of 423 runs. Southee leads the team out of the field, receiving applause from each and everyone present in the crowd. He finishes his Test career with 391 wickets and 98 sixes (Same as Chris Gayle) in 107 matches. One of the greats to play this game and a fairytale ending for him as well.
OUT! STUMPED! This one is bowled quicker and flatter, outside off. Brydon Carse premeditates stepping out of the crease but gets beaten on the outside edge as he fails to reach it. Tom Blundell behind the stumps does the rest of the job. That is that for England as Ben Stokes will not come out to bat. NEW ZEALAND WIN BY 423 RUNS!
Slower through the air, outside off, turning away. Brydon Carse pulls it from outside off stump towards cow corner. Does not take the run.
Ends with a full ball, on the pads, Shoaib Bashir flicks it to mid-wicket for no run.
BEATEN! Hard length, just outside off, straightens off the deck, Shoaib Bashir gets beaten on the outside edge in trying to defend it with the full face of the bat as the ball zips past the off stump.
A good yorker at the toes, Shoaib Bashir digs it out back to the bowler.
This time he connects it and takes a couple of runs! Good length, around middle, angles in, Shoaib Bashir lofts it with the straight bat over the head of mid on for two runs.
A swing and a miss! Short of a length, around middle, nips back in, Shoaib Bashir comes down the track to heave it with the horizontal bat but misses it as the ball goes to the keeper.
Good length, outside off, from over the wicket, Brydon Carse makes room to slice hard wide of cover for a single.