New Zealand vs England, 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights: England made a wretched start to their unrealistic chase of 658 to win the third Test on Monday after a Kane Williamson century rammed home New Zealand's advantage. The tourists were 18-2 after openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley were both removed in the six overs bowled before stumps on day three in Hamilton. It left New Zealand, dismissed late in the day for 453, needing eight more wickets to secure a consolation victory after England easily won the first two Tests. (Scorecard)