Ahead of the first Test against West Indies, Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood said the team would like to finish their World Test Championship (WTC) cycle on a winning team. Pakistan will face West Indies in the two-match Test series commencing at the Multan Cricket Stadium from January 17. The second Test will also be played at the same venue starting on January 25. West Indies, who will play a Test match in Pakistan for the first time since December 2006, are currently at the bottom of the WTC table. In the last Test series between the two sides on Pakistan soil, PCB Hall of Famer Inzamam-ul-Haq led the home side to a 2-0 win in the three-match Test series.

“This is our last Test series in the current ICC World Test Championship cycle, and we would like to finish it on a winning note. Every match in this format holds great importance, and we are committed to giving it our all to end the campaign with a memorable series win," Masood said in the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

Pakistan and West Indies last faced each other in the red-ball format in 2021 in the Caribbean, where the two-match series was levelled 1-1. Pakistan under the leadership of Masood will be looking to win their second consecutive home series after they defeated England 2-1 in October last year.

“West Indies are a decent side with a lot of talented players. They bring a unique style to the game, and we know they will push us hard. Test cricket is about adapting to challenges, and as a team, we are prepared to respond to whatever comes our way," Masood said. “The series win against England at home has given us a lot of confidence and momentum. We are fully focused on putting in strong performances and carrying forward that winning attitude," he added.

Pakistan's 15-member squad has undergone three days of extensive training, while the Kraigg Brathwaite-led side practiced for two days at the picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium. The touring side also played a three-day warm-up game against Pakistan Shaheens at the Islamabad Club in Islamabad last week.

West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite said performing well in Pakistani conditions will be crucial for them as the majority of squad members including him are visiting the country for the first time.

“We are very excited to be here in Pakistan, I personally had never come to Pakistan before and probably the majority of players are also touring for the first time and we are really looking forward to doing well in the series. Pakistan are a strong side at home, so we look forward to doing well in these conditions," he said. “Our team's performance will be quite crucial here, and obviously putting runs on the board is important but taking 20 wickets will be the key to winning the Test match.

“Our preparations are going well, we had a few days in Islamabad where we played a practice game which went quite good for us as a group and we had our sessions here in Multan which were helpful as well," Brathwaite added.

