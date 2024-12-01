New Zealand vs England, 1st Test Day 4 Live Updates: England are on the verge of wrapping up the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. A sustained seam attack by Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse following a belligerent batting effort on Day 3 put England in command. New Zealand were 155 for 6 at the close, ahead by just four runs and with only four wickets remaining. Daryl Mitchell (31 not out) and Nathan Smith (one not out) will resume the innings for the Blackcaps on the fourth day. The duo will aim to help New Zealand set a fighting target for England. The Three Lions made 499 in their first innings, an imposing 151-run lead, led by Harry Brook's 171. (Live Scorecard)