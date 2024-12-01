Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 4 Live Score Updates
New Zealand vs England, 1st Test Day 4 Live: Daryl Mitchell (31 not out) and Nathan Smith (one not out) will resume the innings for the Blackcaps on Sunday.
New Zealand vs England, 1st Test Day 4 Live Updates: England are on the verge of wrapping up the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. A sustained seam attack by Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse following a belligerent batting effort on Day 3 put England in command. New Zealand were 155 for 6 at the close, ahead by just four runs and with only four wickets remaining. Daryl Mitchell (31 not out) and Nathan Smith (one not out) will resume the innings for the Blackcaps on the fourth day. The duo will aim to help New Zealand set a fighting target for England. The Three Lions made 499 in their first innings, an imposing 151-run lead, led by Harry Brook's 171. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, Crowe-Thorpe Trophy, 2024, Nov 28, 2024
Day 3 | Stumps
NZ
348&155/6 (49.0)
ENG
499
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.16
Batsman
Daryl Mitchell
31* (99)
Nathan Smith
1 (12)
Bowler
Gus Atkinson
37/0 (13)
Brydon Carse
22/3 (12)
Topics mentioned in this article
NZ vs England, 1st Test Day 4 Live Updates
So what to expect from Day 4 then? In all practicality, a result on Sunday looks quite inevitable now. Even if New Zealand survives for the first session, they will have to make sure that they build on the lead significantly. With them being just 4 runs ahead, it will require something out of the box to do so. But they can take the leaf out of England's book where the lower middle order chipped in with handy contributions. However, with the top order failing to provide that strong foundation, there's an increased strain on the lower order to do the heavy-lifting and this task appears even more mountainous. But, there's an age-old saying that cricket is a sport of uncertainties. Day 4 begins on Sunday, December 1st, Sunday and the first ball will be bowled at 10 pm GMT (the previous day). And as always, you can join us for the buildup. Till then, cheers!
England's aggressive batting earlier in the day proved decisive, as they not only extended their lead but also benefited from vital lower-order contributions which also provided that extra push to their total. Their comprehensive performance with both bat and ball allowed them to maintain a firm grip on the match, putting New Zealand under constant pressure. England has now dominated two days on the trot in this Hagley Oval Test.
Despite the pitch easing up with minimal movement, England's bowlers excelled by maintaining disciplined lines and lengths and just doing the basics correctly, occasionally getting the odd-ball to move away or jag back in. Chris Woakes, after drawing a blank in the first innings, found his rhythm on this surface that demanded precision and application, working in tandem with Carse to dismantle the top and the middle order. For New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell survived the day as the lone warrior after Kane Williamson's dismissal on 61.
Williamson found strong support in Daryl Mitchell, and together they forged a valuable 69-run partnership that stabilized things for a brief phase and also significantly reduced the deficit. But Ben Stokes proved tactically astute with his bowling changes, and Williamson's dismissal triggered a double blow. Suddenly, New Zealand found themselves back in survival mode, scrambling to rebuild once again, slipping from 133/3 to 153/6 in the last 10-odd overs.
As the final session began, Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra attempted to stabilize the innings following the early loss of both openers, with a substantial deficit still looming. Just as their partnership began to shine like a beacon of hope for New Zealand, Brydon Carse intervened, dismantling the promising 41-run third-wicket stand. Williamson, however, remained composed amid the turmoil at the opposite end, crafting shots with his characteristic elegance and also notched up a gritty fifty.
STUMPS, DAY 3 - Session Summary - 31 Overs, 92 Runs, 4 Wickets. A job well done by England today, first, dominating the morning session with the bat and then replicating the same with the ball in the next two sessions or so. Overall, a thoroughly commanding day for the tourists at business.
