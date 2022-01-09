It was all happening at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch as New Zealand batter Will Young was initially gifted a lifeline and then rewarded with an overthrow as he scored 7 runs off one delivery during the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh. The incident took place on the final ball of the first over after lunch on Day 1. The hosts had got off to flying start as skipper Tom Latham and Young added 92 runs in the morning session.

Young got a healthy edge off Ebadot Hossain's delivery. While the ball was going straight at first slip, the fielder at second slip dived full-length to his left and tried to grab it but ended up dropping the catch.

Latham and Young ran three runs with ease as the ball went racing towards fine leg boundary.

Nurul Hasan, after receiving the ball from the man at fine leg, threw the ball towards the non-strikers end, and it went past a couple of fielders, resulting in a boundary.

Meanwhile, across the Tasman Sea...



Chaos in the field for Bangladesh as Will Young scores a seven (yes, you read that correctly!) #NZvBAN | BT Sport 3 HD pic.twitter.com/fvrD1xmNDd — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 9, 2022

Bangladesh, who lead the two-match series 1-0, had elected to bowl first in Christchurch.

Latham and Young added 148 runs for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed on 54 by Shoriful Islam.

The skipper, however, went on to smash an unbeaten hundred as the Kiwis were 202 for one at tea.

Promoted

At the time of writing this, Latham was batting on 156 while Devon Conway is also unbeaten on 54.

Bangladesh, ranked ninth in the Test cricket, had pulled off an upset after they defeated the reigning World Test Champions, New Zealand, in the first Test by 8 wickets.